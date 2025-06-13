British-based Ineos – which builds its Grenadier 4×4 in France with a powertrain from BMW in Germany – is reportedly discussing with Chinese giant Chery to breathe life back into its Fusilier electric and range-extender off-roader project, which stalled last year.

Autocar reports Chery’s iCar (or iCaur) brand, which sits as its more adventure-focused offering, could give its electric and range-extender vehicle platform to Ineos to underpin the Fusilier, a departure from the firm’s original plans to develop it in-house.

Having revealed the Fusilier concept in February last year with an aim for it to go on sale as a smaller sibling to the Grenadier by 2027, Ineos announced in July that it was delayed indefinitely, citing “reluctant consumer uptake of EVs, and industry uncertainty around tariffs, timings and taxation”.

Ineos CEO Lynn Calder, speaking to Top Gear last month, said that with Europe’s impending 2025 ban of new petrol and diesel vehicles, the Fusilier range-extender wouldn’t be economically justifiable.

“That’s just been paused, not cancelled,” Calder told Top Gear of the Fusilier.

“[But] if we come out with our Fusilier in 2027 or 2028, we’ve got a lifecycle of selling in Europe and the UK for six or seven years maximum, and that’s not an economic business case.”

Ineos may not have to bear the brunt of the grim economic outlook though, as partnering with another brand such as Chery’s iCar would take a significant amount less money than developing an all-new vehicle in-house.

According to Autocar’s report, Ineos will reportedly use the iCar V27 as the base of its Fusilier. The all-wheel drive range-extender V27 is powered by dual electric motors capable of producing up to 335kW, fed by a 22kWh or 33kWh which is charged by a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine.

iCar also has a smaller SUV in the V23, available as an EV with single- and dual-motor powertrains, but only maximum outputs of 155kW and 292Nm in the case of the latter.

Should the Fusilier make it to production, it would represent a departure from Ineos Grenadier, which relies on turbocharged BMW petrol and diesel engines. Some variants of the Grenadier are classed as commercial vehicles in the UK and Europe in a bid to meet less stringent emissions requirements.

Chery is also no stranger to working with British brands, currently producing Jaguar (XEL, XFL and E-Pace) and Land Rover (Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport) models in China, though these are due to wrap up within the next four to 18 months.

As reported last month, Chery and Jaguar Land Rover will use its current and future electrified vehicle platforms to revive the Freelander brand, debuting in China before making its way overseas.