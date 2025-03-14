Cadillac is committed to its all-electric plans in Australia and around the world, despite several other luxury brands backing away from going ‘all-in’ on battery power.

While the likes of Porsche, Audi and others have started to rethink future plans in the wake of slowing EV sales, Cadillac believes it is on the right course. Speaking to Australian media recently, including Torquecafe, Cadillac global vice president, John Roth, made it clear there won’t be any sudden change of plans.

“We’re in [the] launch phase, we’re in [the] growth phase, we’re in [the] expansion phase, and we don’t see any reason why the EV portfolio should not be a real segment dominator across the board [in Australia],” Roth said.

“When you have the right EV with the right attributes, range, styling and that price equation… making sure that you have those three things dialled in, we do really well in the marketplace.”

The all-electric Lyriq has already gone on sale in Australia and the Lyriq V-Series performance variant as well as the Optiq and Vistiq locked in for 2026, as part of the brand’s expansion. This will give Cadillac rivals to a diverse mix of EVs including the Tesla Model Y, BMW iX3, Audi Q8 e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

EV sales have slowed dramatically in recent months, led by a huge decline from market-leader Tesla – potentially influenced by the company’s political connections. But Cadillac is not aiming for high-volume in the Australian market, at least not in the short-term, with a focus on growing the brand gradually in a highly-competitive market.

Roth is confident that, despite Cadillac’s lack of Australian experience, its more than 120 year history will be enough to serve it well down under.

“The thing I have learned most in my 30-year career with General Motors is we adapt and have the ability to shift and move as the situation calls for,” he said.