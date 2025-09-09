The practicality and strength of a ute, with the comfort of an SUV.

That’s MG’s promise for the all-new U9 ute, due to launch in Australia by the end of September. The Chinese automotive giant has been slowly drip-feeding the information out on the new model, and the latest detail is the price.

Or, to be more specific, the price range for the three variant line-up. MG has confirmed it will offer the U9 Explore, Explore X and Explore Pro trim grades, which will start between $55,000 and $65,000.

For comparison, the U9’s twin, the LDV Terron 9, is priced from $53,674 for the Origin and $58,937 for the Evolve. The similar-sized GWM Cannon Alpha starts at $61,490 but is only available with hybrid powertrains.

Starting at $55k means the U9 Explore will also compete against the likes of the $57,880 Ford Ranger XLS and $56,210 Toyota HiLux SR 48 Volt for a piece of the increasingly crowded Australian ute market.

While MG didn’t detail the specifications for each variant, it did promise that all three will provide that blend of ute practicality and SUV comfort.

“With the MGU9 range – Explore, Explore X and Explore Pro – we’ve created a vehicle lineup that combines comfort, capability, and innovation in equal measure,” said Kevin Gannon, MG Motor Business Director. “Each variant has been designed to deliver a versatile driving experience, whether it’s for daily commercial use, family weekends, or tackling adventures off the beaten track. From refined ride comfort and advanced safety features, to smart design touches that make life easier, the MGU9 proves that Australians no longer have to choose between practicality and innovation when looking for their next ute.”

As previously reported, the U9 will be powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, which will likely offer the same (or very similar) performance to the 163kW/520Nm Terron 9.

It will also come with an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission and Super Select 4WD system capable of sending drive to all four wheels.

MG has confirmed the U9 will have a 3500kg braked towing capacity and Government approval documents have also shown payloads ranging from about 820kg to 1100kg, all of those figures put it on par with the class average.

Another tidbit MG has confirmed this week is the so-called ‘Smart Hatch’, which allows for the rear cabin glass to fully retract to create direct access between the interior and tray.

Final pricing for each variant, plus specifications and warranty details are promised ‘in due course’ from the brand, but pre-orders are already live on the company’s website.