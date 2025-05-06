Hyundai’s luxury arm Genesis is ramping up its efforts to be seen as a performance marque, ahead of its arrival on the World Endurance Championship grid in 2026.

In addition to its growing lineup of hot ‘Magma’-branded models, Genesis has unveiled the G70 Track Day Special Concept – a super sedan in the vein of HSV’s GTSR W1 and the FPV GT-F.

Based on the G70 sedan – itself a more luxurious version of the Kia Stinger – the G70 Track Day Special Concept is billed as a “one-off project vehicle that embodies the brand’s passion for high-performance driving and refined luxury”.

Taking inspiration from the Genesis G70 Track Taxi which can take passengers for a very rapid ride around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the new concept car goes a few steps further with its aerodynamic aids and vented body panels.

Genesis has taken the 19-inch wheels (shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres) and suspension tune from the track taxi, though its yellow headlights and fog lights are a subtle nod to the brand’s endurance racing ambitions.

The concept also features a predominantly black livery with orange contrasting elements, including the ‘Nordschleife’ name in questionable script writing.

Unfortunately, Genesis hasn’t detailed whether it’s tweaked the G70’s twin-turbo 3.3-litre V6 engine, which in standard trim makes 274kW and 510Nm.

While it’s not yet confirmed for production, Hyundai’s increasing interest in marketing Genesis more broadly could result in the brand launching higher performance models.