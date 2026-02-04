The Jeep Wrangler has once more gained more standard kit, but it’s now more expensive than ever in Australia.

After slashing the lineup to just two variants – the two- and four-door Wrangler Rubicon – last year, Jeep has offered a minor change to its 4×4 SUV’s lineup, culminating in another price rise.

The two-door Wrangler Rubicon now starts from $81,990 plus on-road costs, while the four-door is now $84,990 before on-roads, a $2000 increase for both models compared to their 2025 model year predecessors.

In justifying the price increase, Jeep says a heavy‑duty front steel bumper has been made standard, having previously cost buyers an additional $3374.

In addition to this, the Wrangler has received new quick-release door hinges – for those who enjoy removing its doors to go off-road – while the previous red steering wheel contrast stitching has now been replaced by a tungsten colour.

However, the price increase brings the Wrangler closer to its 2024 prices after last year receiving cuts of $2960 (two-door) and $6460 (four-door), while the previous range-opening Sport S started from $75,950 plus on-roads until it was dropped last year.

Jeep has increased the price of the Wrangler multiple times in the recent past, with its sticker price rising by as much as $18,000 between 2020 and 2022.

Last year, deliveries of the Wrangler fell by 40 per cent on the year prior to just 433 examples, a huge 75 per cent decrease on its recent peak of 1734 deliveries.

For a limited time, the Wrangler range is being expanded to include the new 85th Anniversary Special Edition, based on the four-door Rubicon with a number of additions celebrating the milestone.

These include body-coloured wheel-arch flares, a body-coloured hard-top roof, bronze front bumper tow hooks, blue agave ‘Wrangler’ bonnet lettering and rear 85th Anniversary boot door decal, and 17-inch alloy wheels finished in steel oxide.

Inside it gains a plaid fabric dashboard insert and seats with leather-accented bolsters, a bronze 85th Anniversary logo shifter medallion and plaque on the tailgate, plus a bronze cupholder plaque.

Priced from $88,490, it’s $3500 more than the standard Rubicon four-door, and is limited to Bright White, Black and Granite Crystal paint finishes.

A turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine continues to power the Wrangler, producing 200kW and 400Nm, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, with the SUV also featuring a Rock-Trac 4×4 with a 4:1 low-gear ratio, a 77.2:1 crawl ratio, and Tru-Lok electronic locking front and rear differentials.

Off-road focused equipment includes Dana solid axles – including a heavy-duty Dana 44 full-float rear axle – an electronic sway bar disconnect, a forward-facing ‘TrailCam’ camera, four skid plates, and 17-inch alloy wheels with 32-inch off-road tyres.

On the standard Rubicon only Bright White comes as a no-cost colour. Standard finishes (Black, Granite Crystal, Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue and ‘41) plus new ‘limited production period’ paint colours (Mojito, Anvil, Earl, Joose, Goldilocks, Reign and Tuscadera) are an extra $1490.