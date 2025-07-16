Jeep Australia has cut the range of Wranglers down from four to two, with the two- and four-door Rubicon now standing as the only variant left.

The US brand today announced it had dropped the four-door Wrangler Sport S and Overland from the local lineup, as the remaining Rubicons representing the smallest offering for the model in recent years.

The move has also resulted in an increase to the price of entry to a Wrangler, with the two-door Rubicon now starting from $79,990 before on-road costs, while the four-door opens at $82,990 plus on-roads.

While those prices represent savings of $2960 and $6460 compared to 2024 model year Wranglers, the Sport S previously started from $75,950 plus on-roads.

It is however a discount compared to the last of the V6-powered Wranglers, which opened from $83,950 before on-road costs, and included less equipment. The V6-powered Wrangler underwent multiple price rises between 2020 and 2022, with as much as $18,000 added to the SUV.

Jeep’s decision to cut the price of the Wrangler comes amid a sales slide for the model, with deliveries down 46.7 per cent on the opening six months of 2024 to 220 examples. After a recent peak of 1734 deliveries in 2021, Jeep delivered just 724 Wranglers last year, its lowest total since 2003.

Changes from 2024 to 2025 are minimal for the Wrangler, with the new ‘41’ and Mojito paint options joining the choice of existing colours: Bright White, Black, Granite Crystal, Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue, and Anvil.

Powering the Wrangler is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 200kW and 400Nm, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The SUV requires at least 95 octane premium unleaded, with the two-door holding up to 66 litres while the four-door can hold 81 litres.

The Rubicon’s Rock-Trac 4×4 system features a 4:1 low-gear ratio, a 77.2:1 crawl ratio, and Tru-Lok electronic locking front and rear differentials.

Off-road focused equipment includes Dana solid axles – including a heavy-duty Dana 44 full-float rear axle – an electronic sway bar disconnect, a forward-facing ‘TrailCam’ camera, four skid plates, and 17-inch alloy wheels with 32-inch off-road tyres.

Creature comforts include a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, black Nappa leather-trimmed upholstery, premium ‘McKinley’ seats, a nine-speaker Alpine sound system and climate control.

On the four-door Wrangler, buyers can opt for Jeep’s Sky-One-Touch Power Top – a retractable soft top – for an additional $6450.

The Wrangler is covered by a five-year, 100,000km warranty. Lifetime roadside assistance is also available, provided the vehicle is serviced through a Jeep dealer at its correct service intervals of 12,000km or 12 months, whichever comes first.