Lamborghini is the latest brand to walk back its EV plans, cancelling its debut battery-powered production car for one with plug-in hybrid power instead.

When Lamborghini uncovered the Lanzador concept in 2023, it was planned to go into production as the brand’s first EV in 2028… a date which was later revised to 2029, and then put into limbo, as CEO Stephan Winkelmann said its future hung in the balance.

Now, it has been confirmed the EV is dead, and instead a PHEV will take its place, likely still wearing the Lanzador badge but with a new powertrain – expected to be shared with other Volkswagen Group brands such as Audi and Porsche, as with the Urus.

Speaking to media including UK newspaper The Times, Winkelmann said the “acceptance curve” for EVs in the luxury space the Lanzador would occupy is flattening and “close to zero”, noting, “EVs, in their current form, struggle to deliver this specific emotional connection.”

“Investing heavily in full-EV development when the market and customer base are not ready would be an expensive hobby, and financially irresponsible towards shareholders, customers [and] to our employees and their families.

“Plug-in hybrids offer the best of both worlds, combining the agility and low-rev boost of electric battery technology with the emotion and power output of an internal combustion engine

While specific details on the PHEV’s powertrain are yet to be announced, the executive said Lamborghini will build engines “for as long as possible” – suggesting the V8 and V12s in its wider lineup are safe for now.

The executive added an EV may still one day joining Lamborghini’s lineup, but just when that will happen is still up in the air.

“Never say never, but only when the time is right. For the foreseeable future, only PHEVs. We will continue to develop electrification because we also need to be ready,” Winkelman said.

“The times we are living in are fast moving; if you don’t react fast, you risk going out of business or losing momentum. Therefore [we need] a solid financial base to reinvest in the future.”

Last year, Winkelmann told Torquecafe there will be “sweet spot in some years from now” regarding hybrid luxury vehicles which Lamborghini can capitalise on.

“So a fourth model with a new body style also with a new generation coming up and being all more and more into sustainability, we think that by the end of this decade is a good moment for the second [electric] car. This would’ve been the Urus follow-up, but we decided that for the Urus follow-up there will be another plug-in hybrid car.

“This is a very important decision we took because we think that we have to safeguard as long as possible the plug-in hybrid, the ICE engines, and we can see that this was accepted by our dealers in a very positive way.”