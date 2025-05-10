Simply titled ‘F1’ – and using the same font as the Formula 1 series – the film stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, the former as an ex-driver pulled out of retirement to aid the latter young star.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer – with input from former Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton – the film is due in cinemas next month, and Mercedes is already on the promotional trail.

To commemorate the film’s release and promote its vehicles in the movie, Mercedes-AMG has released the limited-run GT63 4MATIC+ APXGP Edition.

Based on the GT63 coupe, the APXGP name refers to the fictional team Pitt and Idris’ characters – Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce – race for.

Just like the star cars in the film – which were rolled out during real Formula 1 race weekends for filming, and were based on F2 racers – the AMG GT63 has been finished in a matte black and gold livery, with the gold highlights continuing to the grille and 21-inch wheels.

The standard fitment of AMG’s Exterior Carbon, Aerodynamics and Night II Packages gives the GT63 an even more aggressive stance, but it’s not just about how it looks on the outside.

The cabin also gets the black and gold treatment, with black leather complemented by gold contrast stitching, primarily on the AMG Performance seats and steering wheel.

Just 52 examples of the GT63 4MATIC+ APXGP Edition are being made globally, all of which retain the standard car’s twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine, pumping out up to 430kW and 800Nm.

Drive is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed ‘multi-clutch’ automatic transmission, allowing the coupe to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds, and on to a top speed of 315km/h.