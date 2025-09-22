MG will look to expand its new U9 ute line-up with more powertrains and even a more hardcore, off-road version.

Speaking at the launch of the U9 this week, MG Motor Business Director, Kevin Gannon, all-but-confirmed a plug-in hybrid powertrain is on the way to offer an alternative to the turbo diesel in the launch model.

“We can’t comment on [plug-in hybrid] but we are heading in that direction,” Gannon said.

These follow comments from MG Motors Australia’s boss, Peter Ciao, earlier this year when he claimed the U9 will be offered with an all-electric powertrain too. That would be MG’s version of the LDV e-Terron 9, as the U9 is based on the Terron 9.

While there is yet to be a meaningful market for electric utes in Australia, the success of the BYD Shark 6, which is already a best-seller in the segment, shows there are buyers looking to make the switch.

Nissan, Mitsubishi and Toyota are all believed to be developing plug-in hybrid utes in order to meet stricter emissions laws around the world, including Australia.

LDV already offers a plug-in hybrid powertrain that pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged and electric motor to make 250kW and 600Nm.

But what’s under the bonnet isn’t the only thing MG is considering changing. The U9 features a multi-link, independent rear suspension set-up, instead of the more conventional leaf spring suspension and live rear axle used in the Terron 9.

While the multi-link rear suspension should offer a more compliant on-road ride, it does compromise payload, with the U9’s maximum load limited to 870kg.

MG executives said that it would consider adding a leaf spring version of the U9 if there is “strong demand” from customers.

MG announced pricing for the U9 range ahead of it going on sale. The U9 Explore is priced from $52,990 drive-away, the U9 Explore X from $55,990 drive-away and the flagship Explore Pro starts at $60,990 drive-away.

Standard equipment on the 18-inch alloy wheels, side steps, painted tub liner, artificial leather seats, keyless entry and ignition, and a six-speaker stereo with digital radio and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The U9 Explore X adds 19-inch alloys, a cargo slide rail with a hook in the tray, heated front seats, acoustic, vehicle app connectivity, Voice command, wireless smartphone charging pad, satellite navigation, Amazon music and over-the-air updates.

The Explore Pro finishes the range with 20-inch alloy wheels, an eight-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, suede headlining, heated outboard rear seats and the in-built step in the tailgate to access the tray.