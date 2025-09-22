If you want to be a popular car brand in Australia there’s one thing you must have. Toyota, Ford, Mazda and Kia lead the sales race and all four have one thing in common.

That one thing? A ute.

Sure, Kia is new to the ute market with the Tasman, but it’s telling that even amid the South Korean brand’s rise up the sales charts, it knew that long-term success meant investing in bringing the Tasman to market.

Which brings us to the topic of this review, the all-new MG U9.

The Chinese brand has made no secret of its ambitions in the Australian market. It wants to be challenging Toyota, Ford, Mazda and Kia at the top of the charts, so it has followed their lead and jumped into the ute market.

MG has re-invented and re-established itself in the Australian market as a maker of small, affordable cars and SUVs, like the MG3, ZS and HS, so a ute is a major leap. Thankfully, MG has a not-so-secret advantage to shortcut its way to a new ute.

MG is part of SAIC, a massive Chinese conglomerate of brands which includes the commercial vehicle specialists, LDV. So, MG was able to take the LDV Terron 9, make some tweaks and, hey presto, the U9 was born.

Torquecafe was part of the initial wave of Australian media to drive the U9 this week, sampling it at an off-road park just north of Sydney. Unfortunately, we were limited to driving pre-production vehicles, so we weren’t able to test them on public roads, but we were able to sample them to get a first impression of what they’re like.

As first impressions go, the U9 makes quite the statement even standing still. Like both the Terron 9 (obviously) and the GWM Cannon Alpha, MG’s ute is a unique Chinese size. At 5.5m long and 1.9m wide it’s bigger than a HiLux but smaller than a Tundra – to give you an idea of size.

While it looks remarkably similar to the LDV, MG has added some unique features to separate it from its stablemate. One of the most notable is the rear tailgate which, on the high-grade U9 Explore Pro, can fold down a step at the press of the button, so you can easily access the tray.

The other major design change is the optional Smart Hatch, which allows you to fold the rear seats out of the way and then lower the rear class and hatch into the cabin to create an even longer load space in the tray.

These are nice additions, but for Australian ute buyers, they will expect more than just a few party tricks.

That’s why MG has opted to stick to the tried and tested type of powertrain Aussie ute buyers overwhelmingly prefer – turbo diesel. The U9 is powered by a 160kW/520Nm 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy is rated at 7.9-litres per 100km, and with an 80-litre fuel tank, it means the U9 has more than 1000km of theoretical driving range.

The provides up to 3500kg braked towing capacity, which is on par with the Ranger, HiLux, etc. However, payload is limited to a maximum of just 870kg (in the entry-level Explore grade) because MG has made a radical change from the LDV platform.

Instead of the typical leaf spring rear suspension, MG has opted for a more SUV-like multi-link rear end. This compromises payload but should make for more composed on-road manners, which many ute buyers are seemingly looking for these days as utes become the new family transport.

Speaking of which, the interior of the U9 is more SUV like than a conventional ute. Instead of a utilitarian design with hard-wearing materials, the cabin is more stylish and features a nice blend of technology and well-presented finishes.

The cabin also offers up loads of space, with the larger overall dimensions allowing for a generous second row that can comfortably accommodate three adults.

As good as all of this sounds – powerful engine, comfortable suspension, roomy cabin – perhaps the most appealing element of the new MG ute is the price. The U9 Explore is priced from just $52,990 drive-away, which is not only cheaper than the Terron 9 Origin (from $53,674 drive-away) but also the smaller Ranger and HiLux equivalents.

MG has skimped on equipment either, the U9 Explore comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, side steps, painted tub liner, artificial leather seats, keyless entry and ignition, and a six-speaker stereo with digital radio and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There’s also the mid-level U9 Explore X ($55,990 drive-away) and flagship U9 Explore Pro ($60,990 drive-away), which comes with even more gear, including 20-inch alloys, an eight-speaker JBL sound system and a panoramic sunroof.

Unfortunately it’s too early to give a definitive verdict on the U9 based on our limited drive time, but the first impressions are good. But, even with good value, a strong diesel engine and imposing looks and size, convincing ute buyers to swap their Ranger or HiLux for a U9 will be a huge challenge.

What do you think: Does the MG U9 appeal to you?