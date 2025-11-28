Mitsubishi’s latest Triton features the most polarising design the ute has ever had, though a new special edition overseas has given it the tough looks it needs.

Unveiled for Brazil, the Mitsubishi Triton Savana is a factory-built, off-road ready version of the dual-cab ute, fitted with all the accessories most adventure-focused buyers would be looking to purchase.

The most notable change is to its front bumper design, which has received an added skid plate which protrudes further forward than the standard unit, while its grille and headlight surrounds are now finished in matte black.

That treatment has carried across to the wheel-arch flares, while a protective matte black strip now sits on the lower portion of the doors. There’s also now a skid plate and a tow hitch at the rear, and rock sliders down the sides to better protect the body while on rough terrain.

While it forgoes the sports bar seen on Australian-delivered Triton GSRs, the Savana gets a sleek snorkel and roof basket system (rated to 50kg), while its rugged-terrain tyres also suggest it’s ready for adventure from the showroom floor.

The snorkel isn’t just for show. Combined with a rear differential breather, it has raised the Triton’s wading depth from 500mm to 800mm.

The special edition Triton also introduces two new colours: Rally Yellow and Forest Green, both exclusive to the Savana.

Mitsubishi hasn’t changed the Triton Savana’s powertrain, which means it continues to be powered by a bi-turbo 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 150kW and 470Nm.

As with higher-end versions of the Triton in Australia, the Savana is fitted with Mitsubishi’s ‘Super-Select’ four-wheel drive system, a full-time 4×4 drivetrain with a Torsen rear limited slip differential.

Though the Triton Savana comes off the same production line in Thailand as the Australian-delivered ute, a spokesperson for Mitsubishi Australia said it’s not on the local radar.