The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is back, with the sub-Outlander sized SUV returning as an electric SUV, and a familiar one at that.

Based on the Renault Scenic E-Tech, it’s the latest Renault to be rebadged as a Mitsubishi, following the upcoming Captur-turned-ASX, and the Trafic-turned-Express van.

However, unlike those two models, this one won’t come to Australia, with a local spokesperson for the carmaker telling Torquecafe it’s only for the European market at this point in time.

The Scenic E-Tech too is not sold in Australia, meaning this isn’t just a case of Mitsubishi not wanting another double-up in its local lineup.

There’s more than a handful of design differences between the Renault and Mitsubishi EVs, with the latter adopting a unique face with a faux grille, its triple-diamond badge in the middle, unique headlights and a revised lower bumper.

Chrome trim stretches from the front doors to the C-pillar, while the Eclipse Cross also gets a different tail light signature, though the design of the units is the same across both cars.

Inside there’s less changes, with Mitsubishi-specific elements restricted to different trim and upholstery combinations. Standard equipment includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a portrait-oriented 12-inch infotainment screen, running Google built-in.

Other standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charger, a 410-watt Harman Kardon sound system, plus app control for certain vehicle functions.

Running on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-EV (or AmpR Medium) platform, the Eclipse Cross will launch first in long-range trim, equipped with an 87kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery pack, delivering approximately 600km of driving range.

An electric motor producing 160kW and 300Nm drives the front wheels, with Mitsubishi claiming the Eclipse Cross EV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 8.4 seconds.

A shorter-range version of the EV will launch in 2026, likely based on the lower-spec version of the Scenic E-Tech, which features a smaller 60kWh NMC battery, plus a 125kW and 280Nm electric motor.

Measuring 4470mm long, 1860mm wide and 1570mm tall with a 2785mm wheelbase, the new Eclipse Cross EV is 75mm shorter, 55mm wider and sits 115mm lower than its predecessor, while it’s 115mm longer between the axles.

With Mitsubishi not bringing the EV to Australia, next year will be the first time since 2017 where the Eclipse Cross nameplate hasn’t been seen in local showrooms.

The petrol and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Eclipse Cross were axed on March 1, 2025, as they couldn’t meet new specific performance requirements for autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems, under Australian Design Rule 98/00.

ADR 98/00 also led to the end of the existing ASX and the Pajero Sport, as well as models from other brands such as the Mazda 6, and Suzuki’s Ignis, S-Cross, Vitara, Swift Sport and three-door Jimny.