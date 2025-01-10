Ford has turned to expert help to make its four-cylinder turbocharged Mustang more appealing.

The blue oval has revealed a new partnership with RTR Vehicles, the company set-up by American drift legend, Vaughn Gittin Jr, and will launch a production version of an RTR-tuned ‘Stang.

While full details haven’t been revealed yet, Gittin and his RTR team have worked alongside Ford’s engineers to produce a car they claim will be “the most exciting enthusiast focused turbocharged Mustang ever.” The RTR version will be built directly in the Flat Rock factory that produces the rest of the Mustang range, strengthening its factory credentials.

“I’m pumped to have the opportunity to create what we believe is the most exciting turbocharged Mustang ever,” said Gittin Jr, RTR president and founder. “This Mustang RTR is pure accessible fun, with many enhancements, including Mustang Dark Horse components, Mustang EcoBoost’s near-perfect weight distribution, and RTR’s signature styling, it’s ready for drifting, drag racing, back-road cruising, or ripping around an autocross track. The new Mustang RTR is truly Ready to Rock.”

Gittin Jr and RTR have already collaborated with Ford on this seventh-generation Mustang, as he was responsible for developing the ‘drift brake’ that comes standard fit on the latest model. Expect similar, fun-focused enhancements for the RTR Mustang when all the details are announced.

The RTR Mustang was unveiled to the media ahead of its public debut at the 2025 Detroit Motor Show that began today.

Unfortunately there’s no official word when the RTR Mustang will be offered in Australia, but it’s unlikely to be offered directly from Ford Australia