Set to begin production in 2028, the rumoured ‘G84’ M3 will likely be the last to be offered with petrol power, and it’ll be sold alongside an electric version, reportedly named the iM3.

While increasingly stringent emissions regulations have seen other brands move to smaller cylinder counts – such as the C63, which went from being a twin-turbo V8 to a four-cylinder hybrid – BMW is committed to keeping a six-cylinder engine under the bonnet of its M3.

Speaking to Top Gear, Dr Mike Reichelt, the head of BMW’s Neue Klasse division, said the new M3 will continue to offer petrol power, acknowledging fans of the super sedan may not be ready to go electric just yet.

“We’re going to make it the best M car ever dynamically,” Mr Reichelt said.

“We’re also going to offer it with a new type of six-cylinder engine, because we understand it may be early for some committed M fans to make the switch.

“But we are convinced the fully-electric M3 is going to hit new heights and reach new target groups, because it’ll behave completely differently.”

According to Bimmerpost forum user ‘ynguldyn’ – who accurately compiles future model information from BMW insiders – production of the G84 M3 will start in July 2028 and run through to October 2034.

That latter date is important, as the European Union and UK will impose a ban on new petrol and diesel light vehicles from the start of 2035.

It’s unclear whether the new M3’s engine will continue without hybrid assistance, however it may feature not only to reduce emissions and meet Euro 7 requirements but also increase outputs.

For context, the current M3’s twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine can produce up to 405kW and 650Nm in CS trim.

Those figures will be dwarfed by the electric M3, with overseas reports suggesting its quad-motor powertrain could generate up to 746kW, while BMW has said it’ll make 18,000Nm of wheel torque.

Though Mr Reichelt says the petrol M3 will be its best-handling yet, it’s got a lot to go up against with the electric variant, which will feature BMW’s “Heart of Joy” control unit, which is claimed to process drivetrain, brakes, charging, recuperation and steering subfunction information 10 times faster than previous systems.

While the two M3s will be different under the skin, the executive said the models will feature “the same design and digital features” – meaning the bucktooth look of the current sedan and wagon could soon be gone in favour of more traditional kidney grilles.