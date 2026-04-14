Nissan is continuing to look to the past to ensure it has a future, as it has teased the upcoming 14th-generation Skyline in Japan.

As a part of its latest global product strategy announcement, Nissan confirmed it is working on a new Skyline, with the upcoming car classified as “a Heartbeat model for Japan, delivering performance, precision and driver-focused character”.

The brand characterised ‘Heartbeat’ models such as the Skyline as “embodying Nissan’s identity, emotional value, and innovation” – i.e. not its volume-sellers, but the products which are important to how it’s perceived by the public.

Little has been shared about the Skyline outside of a shadowy teaser video and images, however it’s clear to see the next-generation model will be a sedan, something which has been common across its circa-70 years in production.

While there have been Skyline coupes in the past, it’s unlikely that the bodystyle will make a return, having exited the lineup in 2016 when production of the 12th-gen ‘V36’ ended.

The teasers also show the Skyline will once again get the circular tail lights made famous in the R30 and R31 generations, and which have become less noticeable in recent models.

Though there aren’t any official details from Nissan, last year Japanese publication Best Car reported the new Skyline won’t go electric in 2027 as once expected, and will instead carry on with the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 heart available in the current model, but with the added twist of a three-pedal option.

Nissan’s current Skyline was given the Nismo treatment in 2023, producing 309kW and 500Nm from the same engine which now powers the Z sports coupe, the latter of which develops 298kW/474Nm in standard guise and 313kW/521Nm in Nismo trim.

Executives have been tight-lipped about the next Skyline until now, with global design director Alfonso Albaisa last year telling the UK’s Auto Express that the new model will look to the past.

“Think back to the car of 1968 or 1970 [the C10 Skyline]. That expressive shape. Iconic,” Albaisa said at the Japan Mobility show.

“Think big, wide, and blocky. Aggressive and not retro.”

Nissan also announced its luxury brand Infiniti, which focuses on the US market, will get its own “performance orientated V6 sedan”, tipped to be the new Q50, a model which has previously been twinned with the Skyline.

Reports from the US emerged last year that Nissan and Infiniti dealers were shown a teaser of the upcoming ‘Q50S’, which would run on the platform of the current Japanese-market Skyline and also be powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 engine.

Despite the new Skyline being produced in right-hand drive for Japan, it’s unlikely to come to Australia. The current Skyline was never officially sold here, though the Infiniti Q50 was available for a handful of years.