What’s better than one special edition Porsche? Two special editions, of course.

The German brand has unveiled a pair of limited edition models today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The specials are a new Black Edition of the Taycan electric sports sedan and the Cayenne SUV.

Using personalisation options offered through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, these factory-produced variants offer a unique look in their respective range. As the name implies, the focus is on black styling, with a Sport Design package that makes the side window trims, mirrors and badging high-gloss black.

In addition to the extra black, both models also get 21-inch alloy wheels with centre caps featuring a full-colour Porsche crest, plus there’s HD Matrix LED headlights, while inside the Porsche crest is on the headrests.

It’s not just looks though, the Taycan Black Edition gets the larger Performance Battery Plus as standard, adding 105kWh of performance and increased range over the standard model.

The Black Edition features are available across multiple models in each range. For the Taycan this includes the entry-model, Taycan 4 and Taycan 4S. For the Cayenne it’s the standard SUV plus the E-Hybrid, S E-Hybrid, Coupe, E-Hybrid Coupe and S E-Hybrid Coupe.

Ironically, the Black Editions are not exclusively available in black, with customers able to choose from a variety of exterior colours. For the Taycan these include Jet Black Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic and Ice Grey Metallic. For the Cayenne the no-extra costs colours are Quartzite Grey Metallic, Vanadium Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic and Carrara White Metallic.

Both the Cayenne and Taycan Black Editions are available for Australian customers to order now, with deliveries expected by the end of the year.

2025 Porsche Black Edition price list

Cayenne Black Edition – $156,800

Cayenne E-Hybrid Black Edition – $175,800

Cayenne S E-Hybrid Black Edition – $195,500

Cayenne Coupé Black Edition – $162,500

Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé Black Edition – $180,500

Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupé Black Edition – $197,600

Taycan Black Edition – $203,300

Taycan 4 Black Edition – $213,300

Taycan 4S Black Edition – $229,700