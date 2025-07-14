Welsh-based MST Cars has grown in popularity over the past decade, having brought back the Ford Escort – even if they can’t call it that – with the Mk1 and Mk2, based on the first two generations of the famous Blue Oval model.

From road warriors to track monsters, the firm allows buyers to spec their vehicle to almost any combination, and now one specific version of the Escort is being brought back to life as the MST Sports.

Inspired by the Escort Mexico, the MST Sports is based on the narrow wheel-arched Escorts used to go rallying in the late 1960s and early 1970s, with the original Mexico itself named after the 1970 London to Mexico World Cup Rally which it won.

Just 50 examples will be built – 25 Mk1s and 25 Mk2s – and customisation options are relatively limited compared to the wider MST range, with buyers given the choice of almost a dozen colour combinations, complete with either hip- or shoulder-height side stripes.

It rides on MST’s ‘Group 1’ suspension with adjustable dampers, attached to four-piston brake calipers which sit behind 13-inch four-spoke alloy wheels.

Powering the MST Sports is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-cam engine, producing about 134kW from its individual throttle bodies. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission.

Inside it’s a relatively basic affair with two sports seats and a rear luggage area, though it’s well-trimmed with a suede sports steering wheel and high quality gauges.

Pricing starts from £74,500 before taxes ($152,000), and the first examples are set to be produced in 2026, with the Mk1 rolling out first before the Mk2 (not pictured) follows.

It’s not the only reborn version of the Escort available, with fellow British firm Boreham Motorworks recently bringing back the Ford Escort Mk1 RS – with the Blue Oval’s blessing.

Boreham is making just 150 examples of its Escort, with prices starting from £295,000 (A$605,000).