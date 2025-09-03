Don’t expect any more workhorse US pickups in Australia anytime soon. At least not from Ram Trucks, which has vowed to focus on its more premium offerings, powered by its new ‘Hurricane’ six-cylinder engine.

The previous, Hemi V8-powered 1500 Big Horn was pitched as the brand’s ‘workhorse’ model, with 4500kg towing capacity and the option of a six-foot, four-inch extended tub and priced below the other models in the range. But with the switch to the latest generation, the Big Horn is now in run-out and unlikely to be replaced, at least in the foreseeable future.

“Not anytime soon,” said Jeff Barber, Ram Trucks Australia General Manager, when asked directly about when we could see a Big Horn replacement.

While he didn’t rule it out, he hinted that there will be something else joining the line-up in 2026, once the current Big Horn supply is exhausted, which is most likely the 1500 Warlock.

“We’ll continue to watch that end of the market and determine what’s best in that end of the market, whether that be Big Horn, or something else,” Barber said. “We still have a few hundred of the (old) Big Horn to sell, and at some point next year, we might see something new in that space.”

Crucially, the loss of the older ‘DS’ generation 1500 and the Hemi V8 means Ram Australia will put its efforts behind its more premium offers in the local market, including the new Rebel.

“ For the most part, the customers that are buying these vehicles, because of the amount the spend on the vehicle, they expect to have a degree of luxury in the car,” Barber explained.

“So we try to make sure we deliver products as best we possibly can at the right price point, but with the things you’d expect to have at a cost of $140k, $150k and $180k in some cases.”

The Rebel joins the Laramie Sport and Limited in the new Hurricane-powered line-up.