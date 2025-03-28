Australia has been inundated with new car brands in recent years, so much so it can be confusing to know which ones to pay attention to and which ones you can safely ignore.

The Jaecoo J7 is definitely one you should be paying attention to. At least if you like good value, because it may be the best-value family-friendly SUV on sale today.

But what exactly is a Jaecoo? Well, it’s part of the bigger Chery brand, one of China’s most successful vehicle exporters. Chery has established itself (or re-established, to be precise) in the Australian market over the last two years with some of the most-affordable new models amid rising prices across the industry. So Chery management believes the time is right for expansion, with Jaecoo being set-up as a ‘more premium’ alternative to Chery’s cut-price cars. So don’t think of it as a rival to Lexus or BMW, rather just a more polished version of what Chery offers.

That’s certainly reflected in the design and the price. The Jaecoo J7 has a big, bold ‘waterfall’ grille at the front, and lines down the side that give you hints of Range Rover Evoque, to create a mid-size SUV with a touch of class.

But this ‘premium’ talk doesn’t translate to a premium price tag. The J7 range begins at just $34,990 drive-away for the 2WD Core entry-level model. That’s cheaper than the equivalent Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5, Nissan X-Trail, Subaru Forester and Hyundai Tucson.

It comes with a 137kW/275Nm 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and powering the front wheels. If you want to spend a bit more, there’s the AWD Ridge from $42,990 drive-away, which is also a very sharp price for what it’s offering.

But the real star of the line-up is the range-topping SHS Summit, which stands for Super Hybrid System. That’s what Jaecoo is calling its plug-in hybrid system that combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor to use a claimed 1.0L/100km, while having a driving range of more than 1000km; plus the ability to be refueled from a petrol bowser.

The SHS Summit priced from $47,990 drive-away, which undercuts its most direct competition, the BYD Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid, which starts at $48,890, but is also cheaper than most of the RAV4 Hybrid range and equivalent models from Hyundai and Kia.

Jaecoo hasn’t skimped on equipment either, with the SHS Summit fitted with 19-inch alloy ‘aero’ wheels, a head-up display, vegan leather trim, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, plus a wireless smartphone charger and an eight-speaker Sony sound system.

The J7 makes a good impression when you jump behind the wheel, greeting you with a 10.2-inch digital instrument display and a massive 14.8-inch infotainment touchscreen, mounted proudly in the centre of a dashboard. It creates a very modern, hi-tech look and feel to the cabin, and provides good functionality. Useability isn’t quite as good though, with Jaecoo opting to put almost every function into the central screen, even things like adjusting the air-con temperature or the sound system – which would be better with physical controls.

Now while the J7 is great value, there is one area where it needs some work – driving dynamics. For as economical as the J7 SHS is, with up to 90km of electric-only range, Jaecoo needs to fine-tune the driving experience. It’s not a bad SUV to drive, it’s just average, with a ride that could be more controlled and comfortable with more responsive and direct steering to make for a more enjoyable experience.

But if you’re happy to accept that compromise and take advantage of the sharp value offered by Jaecoo, then the J7 will have plenty of appeal.