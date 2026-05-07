In the past year, lower than expected demand for electric pickups, combined with incentives for carmakers to produce cleaner models being axed, has led to Ford, Ram and General Motors to massively change their plans for future models.

In September last year, Ram announced the 1500 REV – its upcoming electric version of the popular 1500 pickup – had been cancelled, and would instead take shape as a range-extender, utilising the same name rather than its original Ramcharger moniker.

In November, Ford said it had ended production of the F-150 Lightning less than five years after its introduction, and axed a planned second-generation all-electric successor, following Ram’s lead by instead pivoting to range-extenders.

Just last month, US publication Crain’s Detroit Business – via related publication Automotive News – reported General Motors had indefinitely delayed the next-generation of its existing electric pickups, including those which were related to SUVs.

According to insiders, the Silverado and Sierra EVs – which are twinned under the skin as with their petrol-powered counterparts – are likely to go plug-in hybrid, and are expected to be built on a new platform for combustion-engine vehicles, known as T1-2.

While these moves represented a significant departure from what the brands had originally planned, Rivian – technically the first company to launch an electric pickup – is forging ahead with not only production of its current R1T, but has hinted a new battery-powered ute could be on the way.

Rivian CEO RJ ​Scaringe was asked by Reuters whether the upcoming Rivian R2 could spawn a pickup variant, having only been revealed in SUV form thus far.

“There are other variants of R2, which we haven’t shown,” Scaringe said.

“What ​we’re building in Georgia allows for different variations.”

Rivian’s R1T is a competitor to the aforementioned F-150 Lightning and Silverado 1500 EV in size, though the upcoming R2 is smaller, with a potential pickup variant being closer to the dimensions of the Toyota Tacoma.

It’s worth noting that while the mid-size pickup market in the US is reasonably competitive – with the Tacoma, Ford Ranger, and Chevrolet Colorado battling it out in showrooms – it is currently without an electric option.

That may soon change before Rivian launches its own offering, with Ford set to launch its upcoming Universal Electric Vehicle platform in 2027, underneath a Ranger-sized pickup.