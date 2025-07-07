Porsche called in former Top Gear and The Grand Tour host Richard Hammond to help preview its crucial new all-electric Cayenne SUV.

To demonstrate the breadth of capability of the electrified model, Hammond used a camouflaged prototype version of the new large SUV to tow his own classic car more than 160km, before handing it over to Porsche’s Formula E development driver – Gabriela Jílková – for a high-speed run up the famous Shelsley Walsh hill climb.

Jílková set a 31.28 second run, establishing a new record for an SUV on the hill climb that has been running since 1905. Despite the narrow course, Jílková said it felt quick and confident throughout its run.

“The course is challenging and does not forgive mistakes,” she said. “There are no run-off zones and little room for correction. But the active suspension gives the new Cayenne enormous stability and precision. I felt completely confident at all times.”

The towing test and Shelsey Walsh run was part of a film shoot featuring Hammond. The TV star was full of praise for the new Cayenne and its ability to haul his classic car that reportedly weighed more than 2000kg.

“We were trailing significant weight behind us, but you wouldn’t know it – the Cayenne handled it effortlessly,” Hammond said.

Porsche hasn’t confirmed many details of the new electric Cayenne in terms of power and performance, but wanted to use this exercise to demonstrate it will remain a capable SUV in a variety of conditions.

“Our customers have always appreciated the high utility value of the Cayenne,” explained Michael Schätzle, Cayenne product manager. “That’s why we didn’t want to make any compromises in the development of the all-electric model.”

Crucially, what Porsche has confirmed in the wake of a lower-than-expected uptake in electric vehicle sales within the premium market, is the Cayenne with a petrol engine and hybrid powertrain will continue for the foreseeable future.

“Our customers will also have powerful and efficient combustion engine and hybrid models at their disposal well into the next decade, and we are continuing to develop the current model generation at great expense,” says Schätzle. “However, we can only achieve the level of performance publicly demonstrated for the first time in England through the potential of electrification. The Cayenne Electric will set new standards – without compromising on everyday usability and practicality.”

Expect the new electric Cayenne to lose the camo and get its official reveal before the end of 2025 and that should mean it will reach Australian dealerships before the end of 2026.