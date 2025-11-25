Suzuki Australia has announced the three-door Jimny 4×4 will return in early 2026, having exited production earlier this year after it fell foul of new safety regulations.

Production of the Suzuki Jimny three-door was suspended for Australia earlier this year, as it was set to fall foul of Australian Design Rules implemented in March, mandating certain performance requirements for autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems.

Though the three-door Jimny was equipped with AEB, its single-camera system didn’t meet the requirements of the new regulation, unlike the five-door Jimny XL which has used a dual-camera system since launch.

Now Suzuki has fitted the dual-camera system to the three-door Jimny, allowing it to be sold in Australia once again.

In addition to the new system, the smaller Jimny has gained features from the XL, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist, as well as front and rear parking sensors.

The entry-level Jimny Lite has also ditched its basic radio and CD player – seen by some as one of its most endearing features – for a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, incorporating wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Now priced from $31,990 before on-road costs, it’s $1500 dearer than when it was last on sale, and has gone up by $5000 since first launching in August 2021.

Stepping up to the self-titled Jimny now adds a 9.0-inch touchscreen (up from its existing 7.0-inch unit), resulting in a $2000 price increase to both the five-speed manual ($33,990) and four-speed automatic variants ($36,490).

Since arriving in Australia in 2018, the three-door Jimny manual has gone up by $10,000, while the automatic is $10,500 more expensive.

No price changes have been announced for the larger Jimny XL five-door, which is now just $1000 more than the three-door.

Power continues to come from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 75kW and 130Nm, driving all four wheels through a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

2026 Suzuki Jimny pricing