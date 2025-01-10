Australians love performance cars whatever form they come in. From pure sports coupes to powerful SUVs and sedans, we’ll take them however they come.

After some big name arrivals in 2024 (new Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, Porsche 911 GT3 RS) there’s more headed our way in 2025. We’ve picked our favourites that we’re looking forward to driving this year.

BMW M5

It’s a new BMW M5, what else do you need to know?

If you must know more, the latest generation of the Bavarian brand’s stunning sports sedan is now packing 535kW/1000Nm thanks to a 4.4-litre twin turbo V8 paired with an electric motor for a hybrid performance boost.

It’s due to arrive in the first quarter of the year to continue the fight against the Audi RS6 Avant and Mercedes-AMG E63.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 63

It hasn’t been officially confirmed by the German firm, but it’s expected that the new CLE range will get a new flagship in ‘25. And the best part is what will be under the bonnet, not the plug-in hybrid powertrain in the C63 but instead the beloved 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. This should fill the hole left by the former V8-powered C63 and win back some unconvinced AMG fans.

Porsche 911 T-Hybrid

It may not be the purist’s Porsche, but we’re fascinated to see what the German brand has done with its new ‘T-Hybrid’ system for its iconic sports car. The new 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid is due to arrive in ‘25 equipped with its new 3.6-litre six-cylinder engine developed specifically for this new hybrid powertrain.

The T-Hybrid system contributes more performance, allowing the new GTS to pack a 398kW/610Nm punch – a 45kW increase over the old model.

Lamborghini Temerario

Porsche isn’t the only sports car company headed down the hybrid path. The long-awaited replacement for the Lamborghini Huracan, the Temerario, is headed our way this year.

It’s powered by a new twin-turbo V8 engine with three electric motors for a total system output of 686kW. While it may be a hybrid, Lamborghini wants it to sound like a Lamborghini, so the engine will rev all the way to 10,000rpm.

It has enough power to launch 0-100km/h in just 2.7 seconds and keep going to a top speed of 340km/h.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E

Packing 373kW and capable of launching 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds the newest addition to the Renault line-up sounds like fun to us. Oh, and it’s also electric.

The French answer to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N was confirmed for Australian release on Christmas Eve, and it should be a present for anyone who loves retro style combined with modern performance technology. The details, including timing and pricing are yet to be confirmed, but it will make an impression regardless when this striking new machine arrives on local roads.