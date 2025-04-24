Ever wondered just what the speed difference is between a road car and a race car? Well, thankfully IMSA has you covered, releasing this video that compares the Ford Mustang in all its various racing guises.

The Mustang is a great example of the differences between the various modern racing categories, as Ford Performance produces GT3, GT4 and its own Dark Horse R one-make racing versions of the latest model.

The video features all four cars lapping Sebring Raceway, starting with the road-legal Dark Horse driven by Jenson Altzman, then the Dark Horse R with Robert Noaker, the Mustang GT4 steered by Sam Paley and, finally, the GT3 version driven by factory driver Sebastian Priaulx.

Check out the video below for the speed comparison between this quartet of American muscle cars.