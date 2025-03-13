Lewis Hamilton isn’t planning any days off this weekend at Albert Park, but he did live out his childhood dream of starring in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – sort of.

The seven-time world champion showed off his acting skills and, with the help of some cutting-edge special effects, got himself inserted into one of the famous movie scenes. Specifically, Hamilton played the role of the parking attendant that takes the iconic 1961 Ferrari 250 California Spyder for a joy ride. And Hamilton even had another famous movie star join in for a camero.

Writing on his YouTube channel, Hamilton said: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has been one of my favourite movies since I was a kid. This is to pay homage to the iconic film and to celebrate my first season with Ferrari. It definitely took a lot of cutting edge tech, production and planning to get right. Had to get the exact car too… it’s been a dream car since seeing the movie.”

Check out the video on YouTube here.