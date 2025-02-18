Chevrolet has set five new lap records with the 1064hp Corvette ZR1. They visited some of America’s best racetracks – and you can ride along!

Check out the official onboard videos released by Chevrolet to see just how fast the ZR1 can go. The all-new Corvette ZR1 is powered by a twin-turbo 5.5-litre V8 engine that makes a staggering 782kW (1064hp) of power and 1122Nm of torque and the lap record car was fitted with the fitted with the ZTK Performance Package that adds a track-designed body kit that includes a large rear wing and front dive planes.

Road America

Road Atlanta

Virginia International Raceway (VIR)

Watkins Glen