The success of the Ford Ranger Raptor has inspired plenty of imitators trying to create a ‘hero’ ute to their range – but not Mazda.

Despite having previously offered the limited edition BT-50 Thunder, Thunder Pro and SP Pro, for the updated 2025 model, Mazda Australia has decided to head down a different trail. Instead of having a high-spec range-topping model with an evocative name it has introduced a range of genuine, dealer-fit accessories that customers can choose from.

These include Light Force spot lights, an integrated bull bar, roof platform, dual battery set-up and more. Mazda is also packaging some of these accessories up, calling them ‘Tradie’s Choice’ and ‘Weekend Warrior’, so buyers can more easily tailor the BT-50 to their needs without having to find aftermarket solutions.

Mazda Australia managing director, Vinesh Bhindi, explained that the company decided not to go with a ‘brand name’ rival to the likes of the Ranger Raptor, Toyota HiLux GR Sport and Isuzu D-Max Blade in order to focus on its core customers and give them more personalisation options.

“I know others are calling it different names, but it’s more of a cosmetic treatment, right?” Bhindi told Torquecafe. “So it’s not a performance package, and we think it’s better to give our customers choices with a larger variety of accessories, which they can create their own customisation. So in the previous model, we’ve had Thunder, Thunder Pro, SP Pro, those things are where we will go, rather than a third party.”

Mazda Australia first introduced the BT-50 Thunder in 2022, two years after the current model arrived, and offered the Thunder Pro in 2024 as part of the run-out program. Neither of these were as high-performance off-road focused as the Ranger Raptor, but were highly equipped specials using similar accessories to those now offered individually.

Crucially, while committed to the accessories options, Bhindi didn’t categorically rule out bringing back the Thunder name, or similar, if there is market demand for such a model.

“At some point we will consider it,” Bhindi said. “So at the moment, SP is our hero, with the latest one, and it’s got a lot of new cosmetic changes to it so that’s our starting point, and at some point we will consider Thunder or SP Pro, but all those accessories, all those items are available via the accessory catalogue anyway from day one.”