The future of the Chevrolet Camaro has been thrown into doubt following reports that General Motors management has rejected internal plans for its revival. The news throws into question the brand’s future motorsport programs too, with the Camaro currently used as the basis for both its NASCAR and Supercars entries.

OPINION: Why Supercars needs to ditch the Chevrolet Camaro

A report from GM Authority claims a team of GM employees put together a proposal for a seventh-generation Camaro but the plan was “blown apart” by management as not being viable. Chevrolet ceased production of the Camaro at the start of 2024 following declining sales and a focus on the Corvette C8 range.

READ MORE: The last Chevrolet Camaro

The company has repeatedly made positive comments about bringing the Camaro nameplate back, but in what form varies. Initially the suggestion was the Camaro would return as an electric SUV to directly challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E, or as an electric sedan. GM president Mark Reuss has made it clear he believes the Camaro, whether electric or petrol-powered, needs to be more affordable.

Affordability and popularity appear to be the main stumbling blocks for the Camaro’s comeback. According to the GM Authority report GM executives were unconvinced about the sales volume forecast and profitability of this latest proposal.

If the Camaro doesn’t return it raises some major questions about the long-term future of Chevrolet’s motorsport programs, given the model’s current status in NASCAR and Supercars. Notably, Chevrolet has removed any ‘Camaro’ branding from its 2025 NASCAR, even though the design remains based on the defunct sixth-generation production car.

READ MORE: General Motors’ boss teases new Camaro

While the silhouette nature of NASCAR’s rules theoretically allows Chevrolet to continue racing a ‘generic’ shape in America, it leaves the future of the brand’s Supercars program in a precarious position. The current Camaro is homologated for future seasons, but with Triple Eight’s defection to Ford and Toyota’s arrival, Chevrolet risks becoming dated by racing an out-of-production vehicle.

The Camaro hasn’t been on-sale in Australia since 2020, making it as ‘production relevant’ as the Holden Commodore ZB, which also ceased local sale at that time but remains on sale as Buick Regal in China.

READ MORE: Supercars addresses Chevrolet’s murky future

At the same time this Camaro uncertainty is unfolding, Chevrolet released the Blazer EV R NASCAR prototype. While there’s no suggestion NASCAR will switch its primary category to electric SUVs, clearly there is a push from both the sport and the manufacturers to explore new possibilities for the future.

“While we will continue to race our proven and winning V8 technology in NASCAR for years to come, we continually look for ways to improve the combination of power, durability, and efficiency to transfer learnings from the racetrack to the showroom, especially as we bolster Chevy’s consumer EV lineup,” explained Eric Warren, GM’s executive director of global motorsports competition.

What do you think Chevrolet should do – revive the Camaro or find a new racing platform?