Some of the world’s rarest supercars will be on show at the upcoming Adelaide Motorsport Festival, sharing billing with the plethora of iconic racing machines.

Organisers have confirmed that a Pagani Zonda R, Pagani Huayra R and a Bugatti Bolide will join the Brabham BT62 and Aston Martin Vulcan in what is shaping up as an impressive (and expensive) display of some of the world’s most exclusive supercars.

READ MORE: The track-day weapon faster than a Le Mans prototype

The Zonda R is one of only 15 examples of the track-only machine, which is powered by a Mercedes-AMG V12 engine. The Huayra R is the newer model, but is still powered by a Mercedes-AMG V12 and designed exclusively for track use. It’s slightly less rare though, but still only 30 examples have been built of this $5+ million machine.

READ MORE: Top 5 – Road Racers

In relative terms the 40 Bugatti Bolides that exist may seem like a lot, but there is only one in the southern hemisphere and it will make its public debut at the Adelaide Festival. The French masterpiece of engineering is the brand’s track-only hypercar, designed to be the ultimate driver’s machine. Like the more famous Chiron, the Bolide is powered by an 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine that makes a staggering 1361kW of power – that’s more than 1800-horsepower.

Triple Eight owner Tony Quinn is bringing his Aston Martin Vulcan, another track-only supercar, to the Festival too. This is another V12-powered rarity, with only 24 ever made and Quinn’s is usually at home at his Highlands Park circuit, but has made the trip across the ditch for the Festival and the recent Bathurst 12-hour.

Rodin Cars, the New Zealand boutique brand that specialises in Formula 1-inspired track cars, will also be on show with the V10-powered Sintura it competed at the 2024 World Time Attack Challenge with. Once again TCR champion Josh Buchan will be behind the wheel of this GT1-era racer-turned-road-car.