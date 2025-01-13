We’re told you about the best 4×4 and adventure, electric and performance models headed to Australia in 2025 – but which ones are we most looking forward to?

Here’s our selection of the five (actually six) upcoming new models that we can’t wait to get behind the wheel of. It’s a diverse mix that reflects the incredibly competitive market Australia currently enjoys.

Kia Tasman

For all the headlines it has attracted either via its celebrity-filled commercial or its polarising looks, by the middle of this year we’ll know whether the Tasman is a good ute or not. There’s been a lot of questioning of its performance credentials, specifically its torque figure, but the proof will be in the driving.

If it drives well and is priced right, its exterior looks will likely become less of an issue for would-be buyers. Even then, it will be a tough task to pull buyers away from the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux, but if any brand stands a chance to shake up the established order it’s Kia.

BYD Shark 6 & Ford Ranger PHEV

Yes, we’re cheating and naming six cars in a ‘Top 5’ but these two models have become intrinsically linked. These two plug-in hybrid utes have the potential to reshape the motoring landscape in Australia.

If they are popular and successful they will usher in a new wave of plug-in hybrids over the next five years, further delaying the rise of electric vehicles. Whereas, if they aren’t popular and become niche models then it will likely cause headaches for car makers looking to create more fuel-efficient utes that can keep both customers and the government happy.

No pressure then…

Cadillac Lyriq

Does Australia have space for another luxury brand? It’s been tough sledding for brands like Genesis and Polestar, but neither have the heritage and name-recognition that Cadillac can enjoy.

General Motors has decided to focus on global expansion with its electric vehicles and the new Lyriq will compete against the likes of the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, so it will need to impress with its driving dynamics, design and value – not just trade on its name.

Land Rover Defender 110 OCTA

The first Land Rover developed to take on the Nürburgring Nordschleife as well as the desert, the Defender OCTA is a V8-powered performance twist on the iconic off-roader.

Enhanced above the existing V8-powered Defender 110 P525 by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations, the OCTA is packing 467kW and 750Nm from its BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8.

That’s enough for a claimed 0-100km/h time of just 4.0 seconds and a top speed of 249km/h. Can you blame us for wanting to test out those claims and see just how on-road capable Land Rover can make its off-road hero?

Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid

You can’t fight progress, so you may as well embrace it. Porsche knows it needs to get more efficient with its entire range (even if it is rapidly back-peddling on its plans to go all-electric for the majority of its models) but wants to keep the flat-six in its 911 as long as possible.

To achieve that it has designed a new 3.6-litre flat-six and paired it with an electric motor and small battery to create a 398kW/610Nm hybrid powertrain for its new GTS T-Hybrid. Will this spoil the purity of the 911? Will it enhance its breadth of capability? Either way, we’re excited to drive this new model and find out.