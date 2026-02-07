From the ultimate muscle car cruise to the wildest creations from Japan and the most memorable races – this week we’re revealing our ‘bucket list’ events.

Steve and Scott have searched the world and reveal the five must-visit events they each want to tick off in this lifetime.

From Goodwood to Detroit, the desert to the snow, there’s a wide array of motoring meccas to visit.

Listen to this week’s episode of Torquing Cars and let us know in the comments what are your bucket list motoring events.