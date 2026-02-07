From the ultimate muscle car cruise to the wildest creations from Japan and the most memorable races – this week we’re revealing our ‘bucket list’ events.
Steve and Scott have searched the world and reveal the five must-visit events they each want to tick off in this lifetime.
From Goodwood to Detroit, the desert to the snow, there’s a wide array of motoring meccas to visit.
Listen to this week’s episode of Torquing Cars and let us know in the comments what are your bucket list motoring events.
Discussion about this post