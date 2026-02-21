This week’s episode is your window into our souls. Scott and Steve are revealing what they would park in their garages.

What a petrol-head has in his driveway tells you a lot about them, so in this episode you’ll really get to know our hosts. Are they die-hard enthusists or pragmatic commuters…

The pair will pick five cars – a daily drive, something special for the weekend, a track toy, an adventure-ready ride and an electric option. The hosts choose their own personal quintet that would satisfy their personal tastes based on their years of experience driving new cars across every segment of the market.

What will they choose? You can find out when you listen – and then reveal your Dream Garage in the comments.