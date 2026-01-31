As the World Rally Championship gets underway for 2026 – and prepares for new rules in 2027 – Steve and Scott are picking the brands and cars they’d like to see on the special stages in the future.

Toyota, Hyundai and Ford are currently leading the way, but would the WRC be better with Subaru and Mini back? Kia going rallying? Or other newcomers getting dirty on the world’s stage?

With new rules providing more scope for new brands to enter the sport, the time is right for a new wave of competitors. Which car company would you like to see go rallying?

Listen to this week’s episode of Torquing Cars to see what our hosts pick and let us know if you agree with their choices.