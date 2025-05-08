Toyota Australia has facelifted the entire Corolla Cross range, and added the new GR Sport grade as its flagship.

While the Corolla Cross GR Sport isn’t a new model globally, it’s the first time the SUV has received Toyota’s sportier moniker locally.

In doing so, it’ll join the C-HR, Yaris Cross, LandCruiser 300 Series and HiLux as Toyota’s GR Sport in Australian showrooms during the second half of 2025.

Available only in all-wheel drive guise, the Corolla Cross GR Sport features a unique front bumper – reminiscent of that on the full-fat GR Yaris and GR Corolla – and darkened 19-inch alloys as its major cosmetic changes.

These are in addition to wider changes to the Corolla Cross range, which also gets a new integrated mesh grille design, as well as a new LED headlight signature on the GXL and above.

Drivers of the Corolla Cross GR Sport can utilise the new Sport drive mode, while the SUV also rides on bespoke dampers and lowered springs, paired with a new electric power steering tune.

These images from an overseas version of the GR Sport show it gains red contrast stitching on the seats, gear selector boot and steering wheel, which now also has a GR logo.

Power continues to come from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine (developing 112kW and 190Nm) and a hybrid system, consisting of an 83kW/206Nm front electric motor and 30kW rear motor, for a total power output of 146kW.

Across the Corolla Cross range, Toyota is set to introduce five new colours – Massive Grey, Ink, Ash Slate, Shadow Platinum and Feverish Red – alongside the existing Glacier White and Frosted White.

Certain variants can also be optioned with a two-tone black roof when finished in Shadow Platinum, Feverish Red, Frosted White and Ash Slate.

Pricing for the updated Corolla Cross and GR Sport will be announced closer to its local launch, though expect the sporty flagship to exceed the $50,030 before on-road costs figure of the current Atmos Hybrid AWD.