The Toyota 4AGE might be a name which is as uninspiring as that of the bZ4X SUV, but it’s one of the brand’s most iconic engines – and now it’s coming back.

Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division has its own Heritage Parts Project arm, and the 4AGE will be its most recent product to be reproduced and reissued.

Launched in 1985, the 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine featured the block of the widely used ‘4A’ engine, while the ‘GE’ twin-cam head was developed by Yamaha.

Most famously the 4AGE powered the Toyota Corolla AE86 Sprinter and Levin, which became cult icons thanks to featuring heavily in Japanese car culture, particularly the anime and manga series Initial D.

The 4AGE also powered the front-wheel drive Corolla Twin Cam 16 and later SX in Australia, which raced in a smaller car class at Bathurst.

Now, Toyota GR Heritage Parts Project will produce the 4AGE’s cylinder head sub-assembly and a cylinder block sub-assembly, both of which will suit not only the AE86 Corolla but also front-drive models which used the engine.

“To help ensure continued joyful use of beloved cars in the best possible condition for years to come, these two GR Heritage Parts – while retaining their original basic design and specifications – have been modernised using the latest simulation technology, manufacturing methods, and materials,” Toyota said.

“Responding to customer requests received during various events, certain intake and exhaust ports of the cylinder head sub-assembly have been given thicker walls.

“The cylinder block sub-assembly also now includes bosses and ribs for transverse mounting, enabling its installation not only in the AE86 but also in front-wheel-drive vehicles.”

Toyota expects to produce the first examples of the engines in May 2026, though sales will open this weekend at the Toyota-owned Fuji Speedway, where the “Initial D 30th Anniversary 2days” event is taking place.

The 4AGE engine joins existing parts being reproduced for former Toyota models, such as the old Supra, classic LandCruisers and even the 2000GT.