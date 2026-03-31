Toyota Australia has priced the electric HiLux BEV for local buyers, introducing three grades of the battery-powered dual-cab ute to the market.

Revealed late last year alongside its popular turbo-diesel sibling, the Toyota HiLux BEV joins a growing list of plug-in utes on sale in Australia, from plug-in hybrids (such as the BYD Shark 6, GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV and Ford Ranger PHEV) to fully-electric offerings (such as the KGM Musso EV).

A choice of three HiLux BEV variants will be offered in Australia: the entry-level SR cab-chassis, the SR pickup and the SR5 pickup, all of which are available as dual-cabs, only.

Pricing starts from $74,990 before on-road costs for the HiLux BEV SR cab-chassis, $76,490 plus on-roads for the SR pickup, and $82,990 for the SR5 pickup.

For context, the automatic turbo-diesel 2.8-litre HiLux SR 4×4 dual-cab starts from $57,990 in cab-chassis guise, increasing to $59,490 for the pickup, while the equivalent SR5 is $65,990.

All three variants eclipse the previous-generation HiLux GR Sport – which was priced from as much as $74,310 – as the most expensive vehicles to wear the HiLux nameplate.

Underpinning the HiLux BEV is a reworked chassis, which Toyota says now features frame frame reinforcements, stronger MacPherson strut front suspension, and a De-dion rear leaf spring setup – the latter of which is also found on the Isuzu D-Max EV, and allows a rear electric motor to be mounted.

The HiLux BEV features two electric motors, a 82kW and 206Nm unit at the front and a 129kW and 269Nm motor at the rear, developing a combined total of 144kW and 468Nm (rather than the 474Nm originally announced overseas). That’s down on the turbo-diesel’s 150kW and 500Nm outputs.

Feeding the electric motors is a 59.2kWh lithium-ion battery, which can deliver up to 315km of claimed driving range in the pickup and 245km for the cab-chassis, both against the lenient NEDC lab test cycle. Overseas figures using the more stringent WLTP rating have resulted in a driving range of just 240km for the pickup.

Toyota has issued a revised DC fast charging figure for the HiLux BEV of 150kW, instead of the 125kW figure it announced late last year when the ute was revealed.

It has also increased the HiLux BEV’s braked towing capacity to 2000kg – down on the 3500kg figure of its turbo-diesel sibling, but above the original figure of 1600kg. A payload figure has yet to be announced, though “pre-homologation data” pegged it at 715kg.

For context, the BYD Shark 6 – Australia’s best-selling plug-in hybrid and one of the most popular utes on the market – has a braked towing capacity of 2500kg, while other plug-in hybrid rivals such as the Cannon Alpha and Ranger can tow up to 3500kg.

It’s worth noting Toyota is targeting “government fleets, mining and construction sectors” as customers for the HiLux BEV, rather than everyday private buyers. However, private buyers who purchase the electric ute through a novated lease will be given a complimentary 7kW AC wallbox charger.

Separating the HiLux BEV from the standard HiLux on the outside are its closed-off grille and 17-inch ‘aero’ wheels.

Standard equipment on the HiLux BEV SR includes manually adjustable LED headlights, a coloured front bumper, painted exterior mirrors and door handles, sharkfin antenna and side steps, fabric upholstery, all-weather floor mats, urethane steering wheel, shift-by-wire gear shifter, dual-zone automatic climate control, automatic windows, and smart entry and start.

Convenience features such as a 1500W inverter in the centre console box, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus four speakers can be found inside the cabin.

On top of this, the SR5 adds self-levelling LED headlights, LED fog and tail lights, powered and heated mirrors, a painted bonnet moulding and lower grille, and rear privacy glass.

Inside the cabin the SR5 also gets leather-accented upholstery, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats and steering wheel, carpeted floor, electrochromatic rear-view mirror, silver door handles, an eight-speaker audio system and a wireless phone charger.

All variants of the Toyota HiLux Bev get autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-centring and lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, automatic high-beam, a 360-degree camera, front and rear (pickup only) parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, and eight airbags.

The Toyota HiLux BEV is due to reach Australian showrooms in the coming months.