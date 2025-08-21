Rumours of Toyota launching a smaller ute than the HiLux have circulated since May, when US executives told The Japan Times a ‘compact pickup’ was on the cards.

Now, speaking to MotorTrend, Toyota Motor North America’s head of planning and strategy, Cooper Ericksen, all but confirmed the brand will take on the car-based Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz with its own offering.

“Decisions have been made. The question is when we can slot it in. It’s not a matter of ‘if’ at this point.”

Expected to launch in the US in 2027 or beyond, Toyota’s smaller ute – to sit below the HiLux-sized Tacoma and full-size Tundra – will reportedly be based on one of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platforms.

It’s understood the RAV4 will form the basis of the ute, given Ford’s Maverick is based on the Escape SUV, while the Hyundai Santa Cruz is essentially a pickup version of the Santa Fe.

This will give Toyota a choice of front- and all-wheel drive options across its traditional hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, capable of producing up to 176kW and 239kW respectively.

Last year, Motor1 Argentina reported Toyota’s Brazilian dealers were given more information about the ute, which could be styled similarly to the EPU concept.

The publication also claimed measurements of 5070mm long, 1910mm wide and 1710mm tall, putting it right in the wheelhouse of the Maverick and Santa Cruz.

In May, renowned digital artist Theottle brought the Toyota ute to life in a rendering, basing it on the RAV4.