Dubbed the L&K 130 – honouring Skoda founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement – the Superb wagon-based car was converted to a dual-cab, five-seat ute, in order to carry as many bicycles as possible.

Skoda’s bicycle history extends beyond its cars being used as support vehicles in races such as the Tour de France, with the now-carmaker initially starting out as a bike manufacturer in 1895 as Lauren & Klement, before adopting its current name in 1925 when it was acquired by an arms manufacturer.

Penned by 28 trainees from the Skoda Academy, the L&K 130 is the 10th vehicle made by the program, though like those which came before it, we won’t see it head to production.

Instead it serves as an example of what could be, if Skoda chose to go after those in need of a car-based ute, such as the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz.

The C-pillar is now totally different and has been extensively modified, with a new rear window fitted to separate the cabin from the tub. The tailgate also doesn’t drop down, rather it slides out to reveal a tray, capable of housing two bicycles on a rack which holds them partially on the roof when closed.

To add to the exterior changes, the rear passenger-side door can now slide back like a people-mover by pulling its front-mounted handle, though it can also open on its standard hinge.

These modifications plus another tweak to the roof means the L&K 130 can hold three bikes, while those which aren’t mounted to the ute can be monitored via two tablets inside the cabin.

Inside there’s now a powered esky where the left-hand side rear passenger seats would normally be, providing refreshments to those riding outside.

Skoda’s academy students haven’t made changes to the plug-in hybrid powertrain, which consists of a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine and electric motor, producing up to 150kW and 350Nm, while being able to drive for more than 100km in electric-only mode.

Sadly this is a powertrain that remains off the cards for Australia, with the locally delivered Superb only available in Sportline guise with a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine.