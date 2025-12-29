The Australian motoring and motorsport communities lost an understated statesman with the passing of Philip Rodgers.

While his name is not widely known outside the rallying and automotive worlds, his influence within them helped some of the biggest names including TCR champion Josh Buchan, Brendan Reeves, Possum Bourne, Michael Guest and ‘Monster’ Tajima.

His career can be split into two sections, the first in the world of rally and the second in the automotive landscape, where he helped Hyundai not only launch its N Performance brand but turn it into one of this country’s most passionate and engaged owner groups.

Philip’s life on four wheels began in 1971, when he competed in a rally with the University Car Club, driving a Toyota Corolla E10. From there his passion for the sport, combined with his meticulous planning and friendly personality helped him forge a long and successful career in rallying.

He founded his own operation, Captec Motorsport, in 1988 and worked with teams at Rally Australia, including ‘Monster Tajima’ and his Suzuki Swift GTi, and went on to become a key figure in Subaru’s Australian rally operation with Possum Bourne, Cody Crocker and Dean Herridge.

In 2011 he shifted his focus to the automotive world, where he became a key figure in Hyundai Australia’s rise from a ‘cheap & cheerful’ to mainstream brand. Through Captec, Philip helped Hyundai’s local ride and handling program, which was pivotal to the brand’s growth in both popularity and critical success.

But while his focus had moved away from racing, he never stopped looking to help young drivers reach their full potential. It was during his time at Hyundai that Philip helped both Brendan Reeves and Josh Buchan from the fringes of the sport to centre stage.

Philip became a mentor to Reeves, whether he was rallying a Hyundai or not. He also helped Reeves become an integral part of the development of the N brand, as a test driver ahead of the launch of the first i30 N hot hatch.

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my good mate, and mentor Phil,” Reeves said. “Phil was involved with Hyundai through his business Captec and previously to that working with Possum Bourne Motorsport running the Subaru Rally programs. I will really miss our daily chats, mainly about Datsuns and adventures we went on. I really loved going back over history with Phil from the ’80s to 2000s on fantastic rally stories.”

Buchan said his friendship with Philip began at a drive day event in 2015 and immediately he was taken under his wing and given all the advice, support and introductions he needed to launch his TCR career.

“I remember Philip calling me at the end of 2020 and saying, ‘oh, I think it’s time you ring [HMO Customer Racing team owner] Barry [Morcom] and see what you can do,” Buchan said. “And even though he never had the pen to write any cheques from that respect, he was an amazing joiner of dots. And that’s essentially what he did, he was always looking to put people in contact. He put my name forward.

“The funny thing is that because he was so selfless, he never wanted anything off anyone. It was very hard to give back to Philip as well. The thing I learned that he wanted the most was things that he set-up to come to fruition, especially from my perspective. That was a big thing for him, setting me up and making sure I was in the right positions at the right times. And, really pushing for Hyundai to get the budget together to do the racing program just like he did with Subaru back in the day. And, up until he couldn’t join us anymore, he was always doing that.”

In 2018 Philip’s company, Captec Motorsport, played a major role in launching the N Australia owner’s group. It has become one of the most engaged and active car communities in the country, headlined each year by the N Festival – a multi-day track and drive event which attracts hundreds of cars from all over Australia.

Buchan admits he was skeptical of Philip’s vision for this new project – but is very happy he was proven wrong.

“ I remember as well to a point calling him crazy thinking that this N brand was going to take off and challenge at the time, the likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI and stuff like that. And he goes, ‘we’re gonna do it by hosting drive events from car parks, getting owners together.’ I’m like, okay, sure, and look what it turned into – insanity.”

It was during his year at Hyundai that this author got to know Phillip personally and became lucky enough to call him a friend and mentor in the same way numerous young drivers had. My experience with Philip was an incredibly kind and humble man who was willing to share his knowledge and insights if you were ready to listen. He was the kind of person who had ‘been there, done that’ but never bragged about it and instead used that knowledge to help others, rather that promote himself.

I learnt a lot from Philip and will miss his presence anytime I do anything with Hyundai. He may have never been an official Hyundai Australia employee, but his impact on the brand will last a long time.

Buchan puts it best, that in the intensely competitive and cut-throat world of motorsport, Philip’s kind demeanor and self-less attitude made him respected by all those who had the good fortune to know him.

“Knew everyone, everyone knew him. Super respected. Never heard a bad thing said about the guy. In the industry and considering it’s motor sport, that’s very difficult to do. It doesn’t matter who you are. So he’s a legend. I owe a huge amount to him.”

Torquecafe sends its deepest sympathies to Philip’s family, Kyoko, Nina, Tim and Daniel, and his many friends in Australia and around the world on their loss.