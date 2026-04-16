Volkswagen’s Golf-sized ID.3 electric hatchback may have been popular in the mass market, but turned off the German giant’s loyal customer base, mainly because its tech-heavy interior largely went away from utilising buttons.

Its steering wheel featured haptic, touch-sensing controls which were easy to accidentally press, while the central infotainment screen also used touch buttons for temperature and volume adjustment, neither of which were backlit when the car launched.

This design ethos later found itself in a wider range of Volkswagen products, which were also criticised, leading to updates (such as the Mk8.5 Golf) which have seen the interiors brought back to a more traditional design.

That has now extended to the ID.3, as Volkswagen revealed the ID.3 Neo overnight, signalling the return of physical controls en masse, while giving the electric hatchback a big makeover.

While there have been numerous exterior changes that we’ll touch on later, the ID.3 Neo’s biggest revolution is in the cabin, where almost nothing has been carried across from the ID.3.

The relatively tiny 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster has been upgraded to a much larger and more informative 10.25-inch display – now with retro-themed gauges – while the 12.0-inch infotainment touchscreen has also grown to 12.9 inches.

However, there is now a wider array of physical switches sitting below the central air vents, rather than the haptic controls which have been the chagrin of potential customers, with a rotary volume knob also sits between the driver and passenger.

The ID.3’s steering wheel is now more rectangular in shape, and has clear controls all over it, with the left side controlling the cruise control, and the right managing the multimedia.

Even the driver’s door card has been overhauled to now have four front and rear window control switches, rather than two switches which could be changed from front to back by pressing a third button.

Outside, Volkswagen hasn’t stopped with making big changes to the ID.3, with the Neo getting a facelift in every sense of the word.

The front end adopts Volkswagen’s “Pure Positive” design language, incorporating a more upright and traditional look, highlighted by a full-width LED light bar and a ‘smiling’ lower portion.

To complete the changes to its looks, the roof, rear spoiler and boot lid are painted in the vehicle colour, which Volkswagen claims “makes the ID.3 Neo appear longer, flatter and more dynamic”.

Under the skin there’s three new electric motor (125kW/140kW/175kW) and battery (50kWh/58kWh/79kWh) combinations, delivering up to 630km of driving range.

“We have developed the new vehicle generation based on the motto ‘True Volkswagen’ and have consistently placed the benefits for our customers at the centre of our actions,” said Volkswagen board member for sales, marketing and aftersales, Martin Sander.

“In addition to the long range, models such as the ID.3 Neo impress with a superior, timeless design that provides long-lasting pleasure, high quality for a noticeably first-class driving experience and technical perfection that can always be relied on.

“This is complemented by particularly intuitive operation, which makes everyday driving easier and more convenient”.

As the ID.3 has never been sold in Australia, it’s unlikely the ID.3 Neo will come here, however Torquecafe has reached out to Volkswagen Australia for comment.