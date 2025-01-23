What happens when you combine the Formula 1 world champion with Ford’s most track-capable Mustang? You get some shredded rear tyres and this spectacular video.

Ford has released this short video entitled ‘Living at the limit’ that features Max Verstappen behind the wheel of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse on an empty racetrack. Naturally Verstappen has no trouble exploring the limits of the Dark Horse in this short but exciting film. Powered by a 5.0-litre V8 engine and featuring the most track-tuned chassis Ford has ever created for a production Mustang, the Dark Horse is the flagship of the range and designed for drivers like Verstappen to exploit.

Featured Videos

READ MORE: Ford Mustang Dark Horse reviewed

Ford is due to re-enter F1 in 2026 as Red Bull Racing’s new engine partner, with the American brand ending its official participation in 2004, when it switched to Jaguar branding. Fittingly, the Jaguar F1 team was bought by Red Bull, so there is an historical connection between the two. Ford remains one of the most successful F1 brands powering cars to 176 grand prix wins.