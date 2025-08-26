Wagons are fundamentally uncool cars… unless they’re an Audi.

While pretty much every other car brand gave up and switched to the more popular SUV, Audi has persevered with the wagon bodystyle in Australia. But it is built largely off the back of two models – the RS4 and RS6.

These two Avants (Audi’s alternative, much cooler-sounding name for a wagon) are beloved cult icons. While the average person might look at an RS4 Avant and think ‘ah, just a wagon’ those in the know will take a glance and think ‘damn, that’s cool’ – because it is.

Sadly, though, I believe I just drove an RS4 Avant for the final time. The launch of the new A5 line-up effectively replaces the A4 and previous A5 ranges at the same time, which means no more A4, S4 and RS4.

But if this is the end, well then at least it went out with a bang and not a whimper. The final iteration I drove was fitted with the Competition Plus Pack, a $13,990 suite of additional extras. This isn’t some send-off sticker pack, the pack includes RS sports suspension with coilovers, an RS sport exhaust, fixed-ration dynamic steering, reprogrammed software for the sports differential and transmission and an increased top speed of 290km/h. It also does include a range of styling upgrades, including 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, black Audi rings and new RS front sports seats.

Our test car was finished in ‘Progressive Red’ which really highlighted the blacked-out elements and gave it genuine kerb appeal.

What hasn’t changed is the engine – and that’s good news. The 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine was developed by Audi and Porsche together, so it has all the performance you would expect from an engine developed by two companies with so much pedigree.

It may be small in capacity but it punches out an impressive 331kW of power and 600Nm of torque. By today’s standards that may not sound impressive compared to an electric car, but the bark of the engine on start up and the sound of it through the new exhaust under acceleration will be music to the ears of die-hard petrolheads.

It’s not the most evocative exhaust note, but it’s purposeful and that suits the nature of the RS4 Avant Competition Pack, because it is a very purposeful car. The new suspension ditches the adaptive dampers for manually adjustable coilovers that allow you to tweak the rebound, compression and ride height.

That’s probably not something you’ll do very often, but rather something you would tune to suit your personal preferences and driving style, therefore tailoring the RS4 to your specific standards.

Which only elevates the enjoyment of this iconic model. What makes the RS4 so memorable is that it is a genuine performance car, but inside the body of a station wagon. If it was just powerful or just looked good with big wheels and a bodykit, it wouldn’t be so memorable. But thanks to the combination of all aspects and a genuinely engaging driving experience, it becomes impossible not to love.

It’s arguably more a performance car than a family hauler. While it may be a wagon, the RS4 Avant is very much on the smaller side for a luxury car. Which is why the next generation hero wagon will likely be based on the new A5 Avant, which is a noticeably bigger and more spacious model.

Not that it’s terrible inside, it still has enough space for a small family, think kids in booster seats and smaller tweens, and the wagon means loading in your bags and shopping are a breeze.

Where the cabin really stands out is the design. Even though this is about to head into retirement, this ‘B9’ generation A4 remains a very stylish proposition. Audi has always been the leader in the mainstream luxury space when it comes to design, and its blend of materials, finishes and mix of digital and physical buttons makes it both look good and be easy to live with.

The Competition Pack RS seats are a noticeable highlight, they ooze ‘race car’ style vibes but are more comfortable than any race seat I’ve ever experienced.

Would a future RS5 Avant (which is likely to launch in 2026) be a suitable replacement? Sure. It might even make it feel more practical but it must retain the compact handling character of the RS4, and not encroach on the bigger, more potent RS6 Avant.

But even if it’s better by every measure, the RS5 will never replace the RS4 Avant in the hearts of those of us who appreciate the pedigree of this fast wagon hero.