The Porsche 911 GT3 is many things – fast, dynamic, fast, engaging, fast and incredibly capable on the track, oh and did we mention fast?

There is one thing it is not, and that is subtle. With its huge rear wing, it stands out wherever it goes, even when you’re at a track day amongst other exotics. It is as close as you can get to a road-legal race car these days and highlights the deep connection between Porsche’s road car business and its racing operations.

But what if you want all the performance of the 911 GT3 but without all the attention? Well, that’s why the brand offers the 911 GT3 with Touring Package, which takes all the elements that makes the GT3 so iconic and capable, but removes the head-turning rear wing.

We were lucky enough to drive both variants of the 911 GT3 at Sydney Motorsport Park in 2025 but then got to spend an extended period behind the wheel of the GT3 Touring on the road.

This is the first time Porsche has offered the Touring Package at the same time it has launched a new-generation (or in this case, updated) 911 GT3. The beauty of the Package is that it retains the core elements that makes the GT3 so good but includes some elements that make this version unique.

The obvious one is ditching the rear wing and replacing it with an automatically extending rear spoiler with Gurney Flap to ensure that it retains high-speed balance and handling. It also gets Porsche Torque Vectoring with a mechanical rear differential lock, rather than an electronically regulated version. And last, but by no means least, it gets a six-speed manual transmission as standard, but the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is a no-cost option.

This means the GT3 with Touring Package is powered by the same amazing 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated flat-six engine as the GT3. As we explained in our GT3 Track Test, regulations have forced Porsche to add two particulate filters and four catalytic converters to this engine to meet emissions limits. Despite this power remains the same, 375kW, but torque drops from 470Nm to 450Nm.

Thankfully, without driving the new 992.2 generation back-to-back with the 992.1 you’ll struggle to tell the difference, and it certainly doesn’t feel slower.

Perhaps more importantly for some, the engine remains one of the best-sounding on the market today. It will rev all the way past 9000rpm and make the most wonderful mechanical symphony in the process. If nothing else, this engine demonstrates absolute power isn’t what makes a car great, because there are plenty of electric cars with way more than 375kW and 450Nm and they do not sound this good or feel this enjoyable to drive.

While the rear end styling is notably different, the front end remains the same. That means the Touring Package models have the same restyled front bumpers with refreshed aerodynamics to improve downforce.

The front diffuser has also been redesigned, while the re-shaped spoiler lip and modified fins underneath the car also help increase downforce and enhance the air flow both across and under the GT3.

All this translates to a car that doesn’t feel quite as planted and stable as the GT3 on the racetrack, but is still incredibly fast and engaging to drive. But it also might be the better ‘everyday’ choice, because on the road you certainly don’t miss the downforce from the rear wing and you probably won’t miss the attention it attracts.

Not that the GT3 with Touring Package is a wallflower, as soon as you fire up the engine to life it barks, so the neighbours will know when you’re leaving.

But there is just something so enjoyable about driving this car on a nice winding ribbon of road. The combination of hard-revving, naturally-aspirated flat-six and the manual gearbox is exactly what any true driving purist will crave. Is the dual-clutch transmission faster? Definitely. But is it as much fun? Nope.

It isn’t the fastest Porsche or the most powerful or even the flashiest, but this might be the purest form of Porsche 911 at this period in time. No turbocharged, no hybrid, no trick transmission – just pure driving pleasure.