Remember Spyker? The Dutch brand made its mark in the mid- to late-2000s with its Spyder and C8 models appearing in video games, while it used Formula 1 as its marketing tool in 2007.

Its C8 in particular grabbed the most attention but never became a household name, instead remaining as another niche ‘if you know, you know’ car.

Spyker still operates today, though the third-generation C8 Preliator is now 10 years old and overdue for a replacement.

In a video posted to social media, Spyker CEO Victor Muller announced a new-generation C8 Preliator is on its way, set to be revealed at The Quail in California on August 14, as a part of the famed Monterey Car Week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spyker – Official (@spyker.cars)

Not much is known about the new vehicle, however it’s believed it’ll closely follow the tried-and-tested Spyker formula of a mid-rear engined layout and rear wheel drive, likely with a V8 engine too.

The potential revival of Spyker would represent a significant turnaround, after it filed for bankruptcy in 2021, and had gone through legal dramas in the previous decade.

Throughout its modern incarnation which started in 2000, Spyker has been headed by Mullet, who retook full control of the brand as a part of a legal settlement last year.