BMW’s M performance cars need little introduction, but to those in the four-wheel world it’s easy to overlook the achievements of its Motorrad bike division.

Having won the past two Superbike World Championships with the M1000RR and previously taken victory at the Isle of Man TT with the S1000RR, BMW is no stranger to making desirable motorcycles, something the brand’s South African division wanted to emphasise.

To get the message out there – and give its loyal fans who already love both cars and bikes a reward – BMW South Africa has launched three special editions, featuring the M2 coupe, the S1000RR and the M1000RR.

For the M2, the two-door has been given the ‘RR Edition’ treatment, finished exclusively in Black Sapphire Metallic paintwork, teamed with Jet Black wheels (20-inch front, 21-inch rear), front and rear splitters (featuring red insets) and a red-highlighted hoop spoiler.

To give it more grip on the road, BMW’s M performance suspension has been fitted, lowering the M2 by 20mm, while it also receives a custom Akrapovič exhaust.

Inside the black and red theme continues, with the black seats contrasted with red bolsters and stitching, while a sunroof is fitted as standard.

Just 10 examples of the M2 RR Edition will be built, equally split between five manuals and automatics.

For the motorbikes, both have adopted the ‘M2 Edition’ moniker, with the S1000RR gaining Black Storm Metallic paint, red-accented front fairings and passenger seat cover, a tinted windscreen, M-embossed seat and red-accented Design Option Wheels.

In the case of the M1000RR, the Black Storm Metallic paint is again teamed with red accents, this time on its carbon wheels, fuel tank and fairings, while the RR insignia on its winglets are also red.

Like the M2 RR Edition, the RR M2 Edition bikes are available with Akrapovič exhaust systems.

Sadly, there’s no plans to offer any of the three vehicles in Australia, due to this collaboration being exclusive to South Africa.