How did Toyota, a brand that used to be derided for making ‘whitegoods on wheels’ become a performance car and motorsport player around the world?

Two words – Gazoo Racing.

If you have watched a motorsport race or two, chances are you have probably heard of Gazoo Racing, which is commonly abbreviated to GR (especially for the road cars – GR Supra, GR86, GR Corolla, etc). The Japanese powerhouse has been a significant force in motorsports and automotive innovation for years, thrilling drivers with high-performance vehicle inspired by its on-track success.

In 2025 Gazoo Racing will have involvement in the World Rally Championship, World Endurance Championship, NASCAR, the Dakar Rally and Formula 1.

GR is Toyota’s high-performance and motorsports division, celebrated for integrating advanced technology and racing expertise into its vehicles. The name ‘Gazoo’ originates from the Japanese word gazo meaning ‘image’ or ‘picture,’ initially linked to a Toyota website showcasing car photos.

The division is the pet project of Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, who decided that he was sick of his family’s business being laughed at for making sensible cars and wanted to make more exciting and engaging cars – while remaining popular.

Toyoda is an experienced racer and ‘Master Driver’ for his company, which means he regularly tests the cars both in the heat of competition but also on test tracks like the Nurburgring and Fuji Speedway.

Gazoo Racing was established in 2007 to compete in the Nürburgring 24 Hours race with a pair of used Altezzas, but was called ‘Team Gazoo’ as it couldn’t have any official Toyota endorsement; even though Akio was racing and was vice president of the company. It was born from Toyoda’s desire to re-engage with the global motorsport scene and has since become an integral part of the company’s identity as he has exerted his influence more in the last decade.

Previously Toyota had different divisions for its racing programs – Toyota Motorsport GmbH ran the works F1 project, Toyota Racing Developments (TRD) looked after NASCAR and ‘Toyota Racing’ and ‘Lexus Racing’ were in other categories. When Akio became president in 2009 he began bringing them all under the single ‘Gazoo Racing’ umbrella.

Gazoo Racing has made its mark on the international stage, achieving success in some of the world’s most demanding races. In 2018, GR won its first Le Mans title and has continued to dominate the prestigious endurance race. Successes in the World Rally Championship and Nürburgring 24 Hours further demonstrate the team’s commitment and passion for motorsports.

Beyond the track, Gazoo Racing’s philosophy extends to its automotive lineup. The GR series includes high-performance models like the GR86, the iconic GR Supra, the rally-bred GR Yaris and versatile GR Corolla. Among these, the GR Yaris really speaks to the lengths Gazoo Racing has gone to under Akio’s leadership, as it’s a pure homologation special for the company’s World Rally Championship program. The WRC engineers believed a three-door hatch would be the best shape, but the standard Yaris is only a five-door, so Toyoda gave approval to create a bespoke three-door body and cram in a three-cylinder turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive to create a genuine pocket rocket.

Then there’s the GR Supra, which is the the flagship model of the GR range, and will be used for the brand’s arrival into Supercars. Toyota Australia boss Sean Hanley has made no secret he’s using the Supercars program to help promote the GR range and reshape Toyota’s image to the Australia audience. The idea is the GR lineup brings motorsport technology to the road, transforming everyday drives into thrilling experiences – and that’s what people are buying when they choose a Supra, 86 or hot hatch.