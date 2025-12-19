Chevrolet looks to be going for a strategy of evolution rather than revolution for the next Silverado 1500, with patent images reportedly showing what the upcoming pickup will look like.

Discovered by Car and Driver from the US Patent and Trademark Office, the new Silverado – expected to launch in 2026 as a 2027 model – will be quite similar in its exterior appearance to the current pickup, with the core of the cabin design seemingly carrying over.

This isn’t an unfamiliar trick, with Toyota doing just that for the new HiLux, a vehicle which sells in lower numbers globally than the Silverado, though is equally as important to the markets where it’s available.

What is tipped to be the new headlight design looks almost like the pre-facelift version of the Silverado Heavy Duty, with the grille element behind the bowtie splitting the top and lower portions of the lights.

It appears the bumper will also be designed with a new location for its fog lights and radar sensor package.

At the rear it’s a similar story, with reworked tail lights stretching further into the rear quarter panels, while the lower bumper also has larger steps to provide better access to the tub.

Rather than the stamped ‘CHEVROLET’ branding on the tailgate of the current Silverado, it looks like the new pickup will get the bowtie badge.

For what it’s worth, General Motors denied the patent images preview a new Silverado, telling Car and Driver, “Filings are not always indicative of future product.”

As previously reported, it’s expected the Silverado will be one of the many future General Motors products to use the car giant’s upcoming Gen VI V8, the sum of more than US$1.7 billion (A$2.7 billion) in development and production investments.

According to specialist publication GM Authority, insider sources have said the Gen VI small-block V8 will initially be offered in both 5.7-litre and 6.6-litre displacements.

Currently the Silverado sold in Australia is powered by a 6.2-litre V8, being the only pickup available with an eight-cylinder engine as the rest of its rivals are exclusively powered by smaller sixes.

Australian and US executives have previously committed to keeping V8s alive locally for as long as it is economically viable, or until regulations forbid them from doing so.

“We’ve always said and maintained the customer is our priority,” General Motors Australia Managing Director, Jess Bala, told Torquecafe in May.

“We put them at the centre and as long as customers keep telling us they want that powertrain in that particular vehicle, we will keep bringing it to market.”