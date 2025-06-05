As reported by Torquecafe in January 2023, General Motors announced it would spend US$854 million (A$1.3 billion) on developing and producing its sixth-generation V8, with a majority of the funding going towards a factory in Flint, Michigan to produce the engine, while the remaining amount would be allocated for three supply plants in Michigan, Ohio and New York.

Now, GM has announced a second round of funding, with a massive US$888 million (A$1.4 billion) investment in its Tonawanda Propulsion factory in Buffalo, New York to build the ‘Gen VI’ V8, alongside the Flint Engine plant – totalling an investment of US$1.7 billion (A$2.7 billion).

“Our significant investments in GM’s Tonawanda Propulsion plant show our commitment to strengthening American manufacturing and supporting jobs in the US,” said GM Chair and CEO, Mary Barra.

“GM’s Buffalo plant has been in operation for 87 years and is continuing to innovate the engines we build there to make them more fuel efficient and higher performing, which will help us deliver world-class trucks and SUVs to our customers for years to come.”

The Tonawanda factory currently produces not only the current ‘Gen V’ small-block V8 – found in the Chevrolet Silverado pickup – but also the ‘Ecotec Gen III’ four-cylinder, while Flint manufactures a smaller-capacity four, plus a turbo-diesel straight-six.

GM is yet to announce what designation each engine variant will receive, as well as capacities and other technical details.

Its investment in V8s not only comes despite previously committing to an all-electric future by 2035, but also rivals such as Ram moving towards more efficient, smaller capacity twin-turbo straight-sixes.

In the case of the Ram 1500, its long-standing 5.7-litre ‘Hemi’ V8 was ditched for a new ‘Hurricane’ twin-turbo 3.0-litre six, however – despite offering less power and torque while consuming more fuel – the bent-eight will reportedly make a return for the 2026 model year in the US.

In Australia, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is the only pickup available with V8 power, as the rest of its rivals are exclusively powered by smaller sixes.

The current ‘Gen 5’ V8 – or at least different variants of it – can also be found in the GMC Yukon SUV and Chevrolet Corvette sports cars.

Despite its roots stretching back to 1955, GM’s small-block V8 hasn’t been without its issues, having recently been subject to a global recall, with more than 720,000 vehicles impacted. This included 9451 Australian-delivered Silverados.