Chrysler – now a part of the automotive conglomerate Stellantis – has been exclusively selling people-movers for the past year, having wound up production of the 300 sedan in 2023.

However, it could soon re-enter the sedan market, with Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell telling the Detroit Free Press a new model could pick up where the 300 left off.

According to the executive, Chrysler plans to launch a vehicle which is “inspired by” the Halcyon, the brand’s concept car which was revealed early last year.

While the Halcyon is almost the exact opposite of the 300 – with its sleek curves rather than the discontinued sedan’s blocky appearance – Chrysler is more than interested in turning it into reality, even if it may not adopt the same name.

“I believe the car segment is ripe for growth and resurgence,” Feuell told the Detroit Free Press.

“[We have a] high level of confidence in our road map and ability to launch these products.”

Though the Halcyon concept launched as an electric vehicle, based on the STLA Large platform which sits under the new Dodge Charger, Chrysler isn’t willing to go all-in on EVs in its 100th year, instead looking to hybrid and electric powertrains for future models.

A ‘crossover’ (SUV) is set to launch in 2027, and is due to first go on sale as a hybrid before later being available with electric power.

Currently the Chrysler Pacifica people-mover is available as a plug-in hybrid, while it and the lesser-equipped Voyager are also offered with a V6 petrol engine.

The now-defunct Chrysler 300 was available with V6 and V8 engines, the latter of which ranged up to the 6.4-litre Hemi in the SRT8.

This particular grade was used by Highway Patrol fleets in certain Australian states, alongside our locally built V8-powered Holden Commodores and Ford Falcons.

Following the end of right-hand drive 300 production in 2021, Chrysler pulled out of the Australian market at the end of the year.

At its peak, the first-generation 300C outsold rivals such as the Falcon-based Ford Fairlane and Commodore-based Holden Caprice.