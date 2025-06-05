The JAC T9 PHEV will take on fellow rivals such as the BYD Shark 6, plus plug-in versions of the GWM Cannon Alpha and Ford Ranger when it arrives in early 2026 – more than a year after the former ute went on sale.

Joining the existing turbo-diesel T9 ute, it’s been unclear as to how the plug-in dual-cab will differentiate itself from its traditionally powered sibling.

That has now been answered, with Car News China publishing photos and details of the ‘Australian Edition’ T9 PHEV, revealed in right-hand drive form at the Greater Bay Auto Show.

As with the Ranger PHEV, the Chinese ute adopts more aerodynamic wheels – shod in all-season tyres – and an exterior charge port, though its exterior design appears to be largely unchanged.

There are downgrades though, with the Chinese publication reporting the digital instrument cluster has been downsized to a 7.0-inch unit (from 10.25 inches), though the 10.4-inch central infotainment touchscreen remains.

A unique four-spoke steering wheel also features a different look to the two-spoke unit on the turbo-diesel T9.

JAC has claimed the T9 PHEV will be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which is mated to a pair of electric motors – a 130kW unit on the front axle, and 150kW at the back.

Quoting total outputs of 350kW and 1000Nm, the T9 PHEV will be significantly more potent than its rivals, while a 31.2kWh is claimed to provide 100km of electric-only driving range.

That’s more than double the Ranger PHEV’s 49km claim, and identical to the Shark 6, however the Cannon Alpha PHEV is still the on-paper king with a 115km figure.

A payload capacity of 715kg has been reported – more than the Cannon Alpha (685kg) but less than the Shark 6 (790kg) and Ranger (808-973kg).

It’s too early to call whether the T9 PHEV will succeed in Australia, as the Shark 6 has been designed as a more road-oriented ute than the Cannon Alpha and Ranger PHEVs.

This year, BYD has delivered 7431 Sharks, while the Cannon Alpha PHEV has only just begun rolling out into showrooms. The Ranger PHEV isn’t due until mid-year.

JAC has delivered 789 examples of the T9 this year so far, making it the second-least popular 4×4 ute behind the significantly more expensive and niche Jeep Gladiator.

However, the Cannon Alpha – which is available with turbo-diesel, traditional petrol-hybrid and plug-in hybrid power – has recorded just five more deliveries, with 794 in total through 2025.

For context, Ford delivered 4481 4×4 Rangers last month alone, while the T9 is also outsold by the far more expensive Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500.

Before the T9 PHEV goes on sale in Australia, there are set to be two more fully electric utes coming to showrooms: the LDV eTerron 9.

Australian government documents have shown it’s been approved for sale in rear-wheel drive, 200kW and all-wheel drive 325kW guise, both of which are fed by a 102kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack.